Hijab Row: Karnataka Government Extends Holidays For Pre-university Colleges Till Feb 15

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding Hijab-wearing, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced extending of holidays for pre-university colleges till February 15 .They were shut from February 9 and were supposed to reopen on February 14. This development comes a day after the state government extended holiday for all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) till February 16. The holiday starting from February 12 up to February 16 is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges. Schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from February 14.

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further directives. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14. Following the HC order, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Karnataka govt issues order against clothes that disturb 'equality & integrity'

A week ago, the Karnataka government had issued an order against wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity and public order. The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

Hijab row: Major political controversy erupts in Karnataka

Major political controversy erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in educational institutes when in December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal, Rudra Gowda had issued a circular, which did not allow students from wearing hijabs in classrooms.

Defending his order, Gowda had said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms."