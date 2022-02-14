Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Adjourns Hearing; Proceedings To Resume At 2.30 PM On Tuesday

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat made his submissions on behalf of the petitioners stating that the College Committee's stand to decide whether the hijab is allowed or not is 'completely illegal'. Referring to various judgments, Kamat questioned whether the CDC could become the guardian of Constitutional Freedom?

He also argued that the Government order on implementing uniforms had restricted Article 25, and cited that Muslim girls are permitted to wear a "headscarf of the uniform colour" even in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

"If the State says that there is no problem of public order then this GO doesn't stand anything. If it says that it is not protected by Art 25(1) then this GO has to go," Kamat argued.

After hearing his submissions, the Karnataka HC postponed the matter for tomorrow at 2.30 PM. The Court also noted names of advocates who would be arguing before the Court on behalf of the petitioners on February 15.

Hijab Row

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. The High Court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest.

The state government order read, "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice."

"In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order further added.

While schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, the state government extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16.