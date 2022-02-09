Hijab Row: Karnataka Minister Says ‘Govt Not In Favour Of Hijab Or Kesari, But Laws'

Amid tensions escalating in Karnataka's hijab controversy, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on February 9, upon being asked about the situation in the state, said 'it is under control".

Advocating for uniform civil code at educational institutions and no practice of religion at colleges and schools, he said that the government is 'not in favour of hijab or kesari' but the rule of law. On the other hand, RSS leader Indresh Kumar claimed that no religion preaches its followers to breach the laws of the land, including Islam.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Ashoka said that the matter is in check and protests have followed in a few districts only.

He said, "Some colleges, not all districts, only in about 4-5 districts, it's (protests against hijab) is happening. Police departments including District Collectors are instructed to take control. We are not for hijab or kesari (saffron shawls), we are not for anybody. Only dress codes can be allowed in the classrooms. On the street, they can wear whatever they want but at schools, a dress code is necessary."

'Government is not in favour of hijab or kesari, we are for the law'

"The government's education department will take action against those who violate rules. For student safety, and because this is not a general protest, we stopped colleges for three days as a precautionary measure," he added.

Upon being asked about what lies ahead of the protests and how the authorities will go forward, Ashoka said, "Whatever the court says, the government will act upon it. Court's verdict is final for the government," he said.

'Islam does not preach to break laws of the country': RSS leader

Further, in conversation with Republic TV, RSS leader Indresh Kumar affirmed the notion of 'no practice of religion at educational institutions' and said the laws and regulations are not meant to be broken. Moreover, while stating that no religion, including Islam, preaches its followers to breach laws of the land, Kumar said, "Islam does not allow one to break laws and regulations. Following rules and regulations is a sign of a good Muslim and good citizen.

"Messengers of Islam have told Muslims all over the world to live as per rule of the land where they live by advice that it is imperative to exist as per discipline of an institution and laws of the country," he continued.

In addition, he emphasised that 'living as per laws and of land is a reflection of living as per Islam and Hindustaniyat'. He implied that one must abide by rules of law at educational institutions.

"Those who oppose the practice of law oppose Rasool and Islam, they should promote brotherhood and peace among all," he further stated.