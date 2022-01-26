Hijab Row: Karnataka Mulls Forming Panel To Decide Uniform Dress Code For Govt Colleges

The Karnataka government is mulling to set up a panel to decide on a uniform dress code in government colleges in the state. The government will go through orders of various codes, and subsequently, a decision will be taken to set up a panel to decide on the dress code.

The government's action comes after a controversy erupted over Muslim students wearing hijab or headscarves to colleges in Karnataka's Udupi, Chikkamangaluru and Mangaluru. In protest against the hijab, some Hindu students also sported saffron shawls.

Earlier this month, the management of a government college in Chikkamangaluru held a meeting with parents in connection to the dress code after an alleged protest by students seeking permission to wear saffron shawls in protest against Muslim women wearing hijabs in classes.

College Principal Professor S Anatha told ANI, "Earlier, the previous principal had made a uniform dress code, for the benefit of students. Three years ago, when the same issue turned into a controversy, a parents' meeting was held, in which a decision was taken (that) hijabs and saffron shawls should not be worn to the college."

Reportedly, before the parents meet, some students had boycotted classes for allowing students to wear hijabs. They had allegedly demanded that if students are allowed to sport hijabs, they must be allowed to don saffron scarves and shawls.

Hijab-clad students denied entry to classroom in Udupi PU college

A similar controversy also erupted in the government women's PU College in Udupi after six girls alleged that the principal did not allow them to wear 'hijab' in the classrooms. They also complained that they were not being allowed to talk in Arabic, Urdu and Beary languages, PTI reported.

College principal Rudra Gowda said that students are permitted to wear hijabs on school premises but not in classrooms. He said that the rule is to ensure uniformity in classrooms.

Recently, Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that the headscarves issue was a creation of some vested interests to harm the harmonious atmosphere in the college campus. He said that former police officer turned Congress leader GA Bava will talk to the parents of six girls and parents of students will be convinced by the principal. Bhat said that if they do not agree then they may opt for online classes to appear for exams.