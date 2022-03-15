Hijab Row: Key Observations Of 3-judge Karnataka HC Bench Ahead Of Verdict

As the Karnataka High Court pronounces its verdict in the wearing of Hijabs in educational institutions, the court has made several key observations in the case through its 1-month long hearing. The 3-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi concluded the hearing related to the case on Friday and reserved its order. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case. Order is to be pronounced at 10:30 AM.

Key observations by Karnataka HC

In its interim order, Karnataka HC observed, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination". It further restrained students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.

Moreover, commenting on law and order, it noted, "Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest".

The HC also noted that students must return to classes rather than continue their agitations, specially ahead of admission for higher studies. "The academic year is coming to an end shortly. We hope and trust that all stakeholders and the public at large shall maintain peace & tranquility," noted HC.

Later, when the Hijab-clad women sought interim relief, the HC bench observed, "The interim order granted by the Full Bench on 10.02.2022 in W.P.No.2347/2022 and connected matters serves the cause of justice, as rightly submitted by learned AG". The Supreme Court too has refused to intervene in the matter

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.