Hijab Row: Key Observations Of 3-judge Karnataka HC Bench Ahead Of Verdict

IMAGE: PTI
As the Karnataka High Court pronounces its verdict in the wearing of Hijabs in educational institutions, the court has made several key observations in the case through its 1-month long hearing. The 3-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi concluded the hearing related to the case on Friday and reserved its order. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case. Order is to be pronounced at 10:30 AM.
In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.