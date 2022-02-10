Hijab Row: Maha HM Patil Calls For Peace, Says 'don't Stage Unnecessary Protests Here'

Amid the ongoing row over the wearing of the hijab, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patilit said that it is not right to disturb the law and order in the state on the issues that happened in Karnataka. He called on people to not stage “unnecessary protests” on such matters in Maharashtra. "I appeal to people to not stage unnecessary protests on such issues. The incident has happened in some other state, we should not protest over it here. I appeal to people to maintain peace," he said.

“We have informed our police force to be on alert and the peace shouldn't be bothered, as the protest took place in 40 places in the state in connection with the Hijab controversy...Action will be initiated against those who persecute the law and order,” Maharashtra Home Minister added.

Patil’s remarks came in the backdrop of AIMIM workers putting up the 'First Hijab, Then Books' poster at several junctures in the Beed district of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The poster that bore the name of a student leader of the Hyderabad-based party also had written in bold letters, 'Hijab is our right' and 'Precious things should be kept under cover'.

Earlier in the day, speaking to Republic, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said, "If one goes to a school or college, the Indian Constitution doesn't get suspended. The Indian Constitution is a living document. They have the right (to wear hijab) as per the Constitution. Many of those girls are wearing hijab from before. No one should have a problem."

Hailing Owaisi, the Karnataka hijab girl who took on the saffron scarf group said," What he said was absolutely right. We will not do way with our hijab."

Karnataka hijab controversy resounding

A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka and is now spreading to other states, over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The tensions started in December 2021, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. The protests, seen in and around Udupi till now, on February 8, flared to more towns including Shivamogga, where a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and danced as one of them climbed a flagstaff and put up a saffron flag.

(Image: PTI/ANI)