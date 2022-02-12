Hijab Row: MEA Says 'motivated Comments Unwelcome'; Terms Protest 'India's Internal Issue'

Amid the rise of protests over allowing Hijabs in schools/colleges, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday, stated that the matter was under scrutiny by Karnataka High Court. In response to media queries, he stated India's constitutional framework considered and resolved issues on democratic ethos and polity. He added that 'motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome'. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM.

Our response to media queries on India’s reaction to comments by some countries on dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka:https://t.co/Mrqa0M8fVr pic.twitter.com/pJlGmw82Kp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2022

MEA's statement comes in the wake of US ambassador for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain advised Karnataka to not 'determine the permissibility of religious clothing'. Indian-American Hussain tweeted, "Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls".

HC order on Hijab row

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The detailed HC order accessed by Republic TV on Friday, urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Based on HC's interim verdict, one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenged the order arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed, seeking an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court. The plea which sought an interim stay on the HC order was dismissed by the SC. The SC bench led by CJI NV Ramana urged the petitioners to not make the matter a national issue adding, "If some exams are getting hampered, we will take it up at an appropriate time".

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.