Hijab Row: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar Assures Action Against Trolls Attacking Topper Aroosa

After Republic TV's extensive coverage, Union Minister of State for Information and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday took cognizance of Aroosa Parvaiz, Srinagar class 12 topper, who was toxically trolled on social media for not wearing hijab. Speaking to the media, MoS Chandrasekhar warned the trollers, saying that they were committing a crime under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and will be punished accordingly.

"Every Indian- be it a senior citizen, a middle-age, or a child has the right to stay protected in the cyber world. No one should think that they will get away after teasing, torturing or terrorising anyone, it is illegal. In fact, it is criminal and appropriate action will be taken," he further said.

On Saturday, Aroosa became a victim of toxic trolling on social media as many criticized her for not wearing hijab. While many on social media put forth the protesting students in Karnataka as role models and asked her to follow them, others warned the topper that one day she would realise that marks are only delusional and religion supersedes all.

J&K Class 12 Topper Aroosa shuts down trolls

Responding to the trolls, Parvaiz said before a leading daily, "I understand that Hijab is necessary for Muslims and I also wish to start wearing it. But it should be worn only after we deserve it. I want to wear Hijab after I start offering Namaz five times a day and follow the religion properly. I don't want to wear Hijab just for the sake of it."

Parvaiz, who hails from the Ellahibagh area of Srinagar, said, "I am not bothered by negative comments, although the comments were upsetting. I love God more than the people who trolled me."

This comes amid a row being witnessed in parts of Karnataka. The row began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves being stopped from attending college. Protests then began not just in Udupi but also the nearby districts, forcing the state government to shut down schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court which is hearing petitions in the matter on Thursday has ordered the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The court bench that was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, said that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved.

The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM. I