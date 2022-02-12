Hijab Row: Mumbai Mayor Says 'religion Can Be Practised At Home, Not In School'

Amid spiralling controversy over the ban on hijab in Karnataka's schools and colleges, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday came out in support of the order, stating that schools are meant for education and religion should be kept out of the same.

"When the syllabus in schools is the same, why should the uniforms be different? The uniform of any institution reflects its unity. Every class has students from various religions. But they all study according to the same syllabus, finalized by the board. I would appeal to everyone not to politicise this issue. School is only meant for studies. Religion can be practised at home," the Mayor told ANI.

The hijab protests plagued Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to the classroom wearing the hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women, earlier this month. The protests began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes for wearing hijabs.

The chaos engulfed Maharashtra too, as thousands of people gathered to protest on the call of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organization in Nasik's Malegaon. On Tuesday, in a meeting of top Maulanas under the leadership of AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti, it was decided that February 11 will be observed as 'Hijab Day' to protest against the ban in Karnataka.

Thousands of people including women wearing burqas gathered in Malegaon, Maharashtra, without police permission after which four organizers along with the AIMIM MLA were booked.

Karnataka HC order on hijab row

On Thursday, Karnataka High Court, after hearing petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in colleges, asked students not to wear 'religious things' till the disposal of the matter. The HC bench led by Ritu Raj Awasthi will continue hearing the matter on Monday, February 14.

The court urged the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Image: PTI