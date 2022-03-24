Hijab Row: Muslim Cleric Urges Govt To Allow Women Students Wear 'dupattas' To Cover Heads

In a bid to cool off tensions in Karnataka over the Hijab row, Ameer-e-Shariat's chief Sagir Ahmed Khan Rashadi on Thursday, urged the government to allow girls to attend classes with a 'dupatta' over their heads, instead of the Hijab or Burkha. His appeal to the state govt after he met LoP Siddaramaiah, other Muslim politicians and religious leaders. The Karnataka HC has dismissed the plea opposing the govt order banning hijabs from classrooms, maintaining that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam.

Muslim cleric urges govt to allow dupattas instead of Hijabs

He has stated that the Muslim community will not insist on wearing Hijabs or Burkhas, but the state govt should allow girl students to attend class with 'Dupatta' on their heads. As per sources, Siddarmaiah and other Muslim MLAs met with Rashidi to discuss the problems faced by Muslim girls post-HC verdict on Hijabs. Ameer-e-Shariat has urged Opposition leaders including ex-CMs Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy to talk to CM Basavaraj Bommai in this regard. Muslim leaders may raise the issue in the ongoing Assembly session.

Previously Rashidi had called for a statewide bandh after the Hijab verdict. Issuing a video appeal, he said, “I request all the Muslims to listen to the order read out here attentively and implement it strictly. Expressing our anger against the sad order of the Karnataka High Court regarding hijab, tomorrow on March 17 there will be a complete bandh across the Karnataka state for the entire day. Make it successful and convey to the rulers that it is possible to get education while adhering to the religious practices”.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.