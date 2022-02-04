Hijab Row: Mysuru Girls Lend Support To Udupi Students, Conduct 'I Love Hijab' Campaign

Lending support to college students in Karnataka's Udupi, who were denied entry to a classroom for wearing a hijab, some students in Mysuru launched the ‘I Love Hijab’ campaign on Friday. To extend their support to the Udupi students, some girls in Mysuru were spotted tying scarfs in a Hijab style on passers-by. The campaigners were seen holding some placards that read ‘I Love Hijab’, ‘Hijab is my pride’, and ‘Hijab is my freedom.’

They also raised slogans and lent their support to the idea that girls should not be asked to remove Hijab to enter classrooms. The contentious issue has been stretched over some weeks and an expert committee is deliberating over the ongoing Hijab row in the Udupi government college. The opposition has been cornering the state ruling BJP government over the issue.

What is the Udupi Hijab controversy?

The Hijab row erupted after some students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

Apart from that, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college.

The issue became more controversial after some other students wore saffron scarves to retaliate against the students wearing Hijab. Following this, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom. The protests have now spread to other district colleges in the state. The college administration has maintained that the hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside classrooms.

The BJP government has set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all students to follow uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives.

On the other hand, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that children should "neither wear hijab nor saffron shawls at schools". He has also directed the police to keep watch on religious organisations that are trying to undermine the country's unity in this regard.

