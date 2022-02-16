Hijab Row: Open Letters Penned To Karnataka HC Over 'misinterpretation Of Interim Order'

Bahutva Karnataka, a civil rights organisation, on Wednesday, penned an open letter to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Ritu Raj Awasthi, on the court's interim order in Hijab row. The organisation said that it wants to bring the attention of the court to the widespread misinterpretation of the interim order in light of the malicious, inhumane and undignified attack on Muslim girls and women.

Bahutva Karnataka alleged that the arms of the state, media establishments are undertaking actions, misusing an interim order to hurt constitutional values of fraternity and dignity. "We are deeply distressed and concerned that there is silence from courts on the misuse leading to the blatant disregard to our constitutional values today," it said.

"On 14/02/2022, across schools in different districts of Karnataka, Muslim teachers and minor students were not allowed to enter school premises with headscarves and burqas and were instead asked to remove them in full media and public glare outside the school. This indignity and public humiliation that they were subject to by school authorities have been due to the misinterpretation of the interim order by district authorities, government departments, ministers and media as a ban on hijab in all educational institutions, including schools and as applicable to teachers as well. A climate where men are harassing girls and women with impunity has been created," the letter said.

The civil rights group stated that the order restains 'religion things' in institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform. However, it claimed that the order has been construed as an effective ban on the hijab across all educational institutions in the state.

Hijab row: 'Oral instructions issued to forbid hijab in all educational institutions'

Bahutva Karnataka alleged that oral instructions have been issued by district administrations forbidding hijab in all government and aided schools and colleges. "News channels are taking on the mandate to “implement” your order and are entering classrooms, repeatedly flashing faces of minor students wearing the hijab, stating that the minor students do not “care” about the interim order. Thereby, creating a situation of fear and coercion in an already tense atmosphere," the letter said.

Pointing to one "inhumane" instance, the letter said that a school teacher in the Shivamogga district first physically pushed a child away from school and later on, media personnel chased the girl and filmed her.

"We appeal to the constitutional conscience of this court to fulfil the duty of protecting constitutional values. A constitutional court cannot remain a spectator in the face of such violations of dignity and liberty," the letter said.

The letter urged the court to immediately take notice of the indignities and humiliation suffered by Muslim girls and teaches and immediately clarify the scope of the order. It also asked the court to direct an inquiry into the misinterpretation of the order by the authorities of the state education department, district officials and elected representatives. Furthermore, it asked to compensate the Muslim students and teachers whose right to education have been denied.

Law professionals pens open letter to Karnataka HC

Another open letter from law professionals condemned the violation of constitutional rights of young women who have been denied entry into educational spaces due to hijab after Karnataka HC's interim order. "Post the interim order, we are witness to the public humiliation of Muslim students and staff, who are being forced to remove their hijab before entering schools and colleges, purportedly on instructions of the district administrations," the letter said.

It further stated that the disrobing of Muslim girls and women in public view is inhumane, derogatory and an affront to the Constitution and amounts to the public humiliation of the entire community. "Education cannot, should not, and must not be denied to anyone based on any marker of religious identity. Students who profess the Hindu faith wear different markers of their faith to school every day including bindi, tilaks, vibuthi – however, these markers have never evoked a reaction similar to what we see against Muslim students today," it said.

The letter said that it is the duty of high courts to breathe life into Article 25 of the Constitution. It further urged Karnataka High Court to take judicial notice of the public humiliation of Muslim students and staff and immediately pass necessary orders prohibiting any such derogatory practice.

The letter has been undersigned by 765 law professionals, including law students, legal academics and lawyers practicing in different jurisdictions across courts in India.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock