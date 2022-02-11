Hijab Row: Parents Of Protesting Girls File Complaint After Personal Info Leaked Online

Amid the ongoing Hijab controversy in Karnataka, parents of six Muslim girl students have now lodged a complaint about a leak of personal details. According to the complaint, the personal details of their children, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, are being shared on social media by unknown persons. The parents of the Muslim girls have now sought legal help in the matter and raised concern that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Parents of six Muslim girl students studying at the pre-university college in Udupi submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan. The parents have sought action against those sharing the details of the girls online. According to them, unknown persons have shared details including their mobile numbers and address on online platforms.

The parents expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten or attack the girls. The Police Superintendent, who accepted the complaint informed that the girls' parents have submitted a written complaint to him. He further added that documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought. He also stated that appropriate action will be taken once the data is received by the police.

'No religious attire in class, open schools': HC

As Supreme Court refuses to intervene in the Hijab row, Karnataka High Court has now ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The detailed HC order accessed by Republic TV on Friday urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM. The HC also noted that students must return to classes rather than continue their agitations, especially ahead of admission for higher studies.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing headscarves being stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, the state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.

Image: PTI