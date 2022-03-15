Hijab Row: Petitioners Disappointed With Karnataka HC's Verdict; 'Denying Us Education'

Hours after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict on wearing hijabs in educational institutions, the petitioners held a press briefing in which they cleared that they will continue the 'fight for their fundamental rights'.

In the press briefing, the Hijab-clad women said that they had a lot of expectations from the High Court but the same was not met as the three-judge bench maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam.

'Not going to college without Hijab'

"It is an essential part of our religion. It’s mentioned in Quran that a girl should cover her hair and chest. If this wasn’t mentioned in Quran we wouldn’t have worn it. We wouldn’t have struggled for it," one of the girls said, adding that because of the verdict of the court so many would now be denied education as their parents won't let them go to school or attend college. "They are the ones who are not allowing us to study. They are making us illiterate," she said.

One other girl during the press briefing made it clear that they are not going to attend the classes. "We need to prepare for our exams. We will do the preparations on our own. But we will appear for the exams wearing hijabs. Depends if they will allow us to enter with the hijab," she said, adding that they have been 'betrayed by their own country' with this verdict.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC maintained, "The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the "Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code", noting no case made out for its invalidation'.

The row over the wearing of hijabs erupted in January after two government colleges in the coastal districts of Udupi and Mangaluru barred girls from entering the classroom while wearing the hijab. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10 a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC led by the CJ restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, or hijab until the pendency of the hearing. This was applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform.