Hijab Row: Petitioners Urge Court To Allow 'voluntary Expression', Next Hearing On Feb 16

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Monday heard a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi.

During the hearing, the petitioners represented by Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat argued that schools should allow 'voluntary expression', asserting that exemptions such as wearing a hijab over a uniform do not undermine the dress code.

"This (wearing hijab) is not a practice of displaying a religious identity, it's a sense of protection and a matter of faith," Kamat said.

Citing a South African judgement with regards to a Hindu woman seeking to wear a nose pin in school, the petitioners argued that a Hindu girl pleaded in the Court that the practice of wearing a nose ring was a part of a long-standing tradition in South India. "Even a voluntary practice will be protected is what the court says," Kamat underlined citing that the judgement had called the nose stud a 'voluntary expression of South Indian Tamil Hindu culture'.

"A school must take positive steps and sometimes take measures to provide everyone with an enjoyable environment. Denying her for even a small-time, would send a message that her religion is excluded and not welcomed," he stated, asserting that the Hijab plea was also not about uniforms and not even exemptions to uniforms but an additional cloth over the uniform.

Arguing for the petitioners, Senior Adv Professor Ravivarma Kumar made a big submission claiming that the government order does not prohibit the wearing of a hijab since the state is yet to decide on the uniform. "There is no ban of wearing hijab by any student much less by the religious minority community. GO says CDC will prescribe it. Till then, clothes which do not threaten public order, equality or unity must be worn," he said.

After listening to the submissions, the Chief Justice adjourned the hearing for today. The matter will appear for next hearing on February 16, 2.30 PM.

Hijab Row

The controversy began when Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Several petitions before the Karnataka HC were subsequently filed by Udupi college girls in January 2022.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court had in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges will reopen on February 16.