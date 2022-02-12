Hijab Row: PIL In SC Seeks Common Dress Code In Academic Institutions To Promote Equality

A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a uniform dress code in education institutions. The plea, which has been filed by Nikhil Upadhay through advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay, says that the Uniform Dress Code would prevent the menace of casteism, radicalism and more

The plea seeks centre and states to take appropriate steps to implement a common dress code in registered and state recognised educational institutions in order to secure equality, assure dignity and promote fraternity, unity and national integration.

The petitioner has submitted that role of universal education for strengthening the social fabric of democracy through provisions of equal opportunity to all has been accepted "since the inception of our republic". The PIL has sought direction to the Central government to set up a judicial commission or an expert panel to suggest steps for inculcating values of “social and economic justice, socialism, secularism and democracy and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration among the students”.

“Alternatively, being the custodian of the Constitution and protector of fundamental rights, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration within three months,” it added.

'Common dress code necessary to curtail menace of casteism, communalism, etc'

The fresh PIL states that the uniform dress code is not only necessary to enhance the values of equality, social justice, democracy and to create a just and humane society but also important to curtail the biggest menace of casteism, communalism, classism, radicalism, separatism and fundamentalism.

The petition also pointed out that a common dress code would reduce violence and promote a positive educational environment. "Common Dress Code not only reduces violence but also promotes a more positive educational environment. It reduces other forms of violence that occur due to socio-economic differences. It ensures that every student looks relatively the same which reduces the chances of bullying in schools. It helps students stay focused on their studies. When students wear the same dress, then there are fewer concerns with how each person can fit in with their peers. Creating uniformity on campus with clothing reduces visual comparisons that students make about the socio-economic status of each person.," it said.

On Friday, other cases pertaining to the 'hijab' row were mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent hearing before the Supreme Court, which took note of the pendency before Karnataka High Court, and said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at an "appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC, in an interim order, has asked the state government to reopen education institutions and restrained students from wearing "religious things" within classrooms which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform.