Pro-hijab Protests Reach Poll-bound Punjab, Women Block Roads In Ludhiana; Watch

The Karnataka hijab row has now reached poll-bound Punjab with Muslim religious and social organisations protesting on the roads of Ludhiana on Saturday, February 12. The pro-hijab protesters held posters that read, 'Hijab is our right and don't try to snatch our rights'. It is learned that they are putting pressure on the Punjab government as no such order must be passed in the state. Protesters have blocked the road and the local administrations are in talks to negotiate with them. Protesters in Ludhiana have only one demand, "no one can pressurize the Muslim women to remove the hijab".

In another related update, in Maharashtra's Beed district, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) workers put up posters reading ‘Pehle hijab, phir kitaab’, meaning first hijab and then studies. An AIMIM worker told the media that in Islam, wearing a hijab or burqa is a centuries-old custom, and Muslim women and girls venture out of their homes only after wearing a hijab or burqa.

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

The Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. The High Court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. The Karnataka government on February 11 extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till February 16 amid the hijab row.

Karnataka hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

