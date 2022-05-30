Hijab Row Rages As Mangalore University Denies Entry To Girls For Wearing Religious Attire

The Hijab row resurfaced in Karnataka after a few female students of Mangalore University went to the campus wearing hijabs, defying the University's advisory of banning religious attire while in premises. A group of around 12 female students were denied entry to the classroom by the Mangalore University College administration.

Women wearing hijabs denied entry in Mangalore University

On the basis of the Karnataka High Court's March 15 verdict, the top members of the college council held a meeting on Friday wherein it was decided that Hijab won't be allowed inside the college premises. University College Mangaluru Principal, Dr Anasuya Rai explained to a group of girls wearing Hijab why they cannot wear them inside the campus. She urged them to remove their Hijab in the washroom so that they can enter the classroom, however, the students insisted on keeping the hijabs. However, later, the hijab donning students were sent back from the campus.

The Hijab controversy ignited once again on May 26 after a group of students from the Mangalore University College staged a protest on the campus premises, alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the headscarf. A group of students from the University College in Karnataka's Mangaluru submitted a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms on the same day. The memorandum was submitted by the students to the Deputy Commissioner's office. Speaking to ANI, one of the students also claimed that they went to the principal as well as the Vice-Chancellor. However, she stated that both authorities were not able to help them.

Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab controversy

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea filed by students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgement panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

Last month, the hijab row resurfaced as student petitioners Resham and Aliya refused to attend exams after college authorities did not grant them permission to write exams wearing hijabs. The two had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab in schools. They arrived at the exam centre in an auto-rickshaw wearing a Burqa. The students insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing the hijab. However, the college authorities did not allow them to enter the examination hall.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD)