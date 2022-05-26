Hijab Row Reaches Mangaluru; Hindu Students Stage Protest Demanding ‘uniforms For All’

The Hijab controversy has resurfaced in Karnataka as Hindu students on Thursday staged protests against the wearing of Hijab at the University of Mangaluru. Protest erupted after some Muslim girls came to the Mangaluru University wearing Hijab to which, the Hindu students raised their objection. The Hindu students gathered near the compound of the university demanding that the authorities should not allow students to wear Hijab inside classrooms.

The students staged a protest asserting that wherever the uniforms are being imposed, students have to follow the uniform code and that no one should be allowed to sit inside classrooms wearing Hijab. The controversy that first broke out in Karnataka's Udupi where college girls demanded permission to wear Hijab in classrooms, has now transcended to Mangaluru. However, in March, the Karnataka High Court, in its landmark decision, ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice, noting that where there is a prescribed uniform, students must abide by that.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Department of Pre-University Education also announced that uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee are compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the academic year 2022-23. It also stated that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment that will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order."

The directive was mentioned in the admission guidelines for the 2022-23 academic year which cited the Karnataka High Court's order upholding the government order on uniforms. The development came in the wake of the political furore over hijab-wearing as the state government, in February, had issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or the management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab controversy

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea filed by students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practise" of Islam. In its judgement panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

Earlier last month, the hijab row resurfaced as student petitioners Resham and Aliya refused to attend exams after college authorities did not grant them permission to write exams wearing hijabs. The two had approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the ban on hijab in schools. They arrived at the exam centre in an auto-rickshaw wearing a Burqa. The students insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing the hijab. However, the college authorities did not allow them to enter the examination hall.