Hijab Row: SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Interim Permission To Wear Hijab For Exam

In a major development in the Karnataka Hijab row, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22 agreed to hear the plea by Karnataka Muslim girl students seeking interim permission to wear a hijab while appearing for the exam.

The lawyer appearing for the Muslim girl students apprised the top court about its split verdict on the hijab issue in Karnataka and hence the girl students are not allowed to enter colleges wearing hijab. While hearing the appeal, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that he will take a call on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court in October 2022 delivered a split verdict on the ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka – with one judge affirming that the state government is authorised to enforce uniform in schools and the other calling hijab a matter of choice that the state cannot stifle.

SC's split decision on Hijab row

On October 13, 2022, a two-judge bench of the apex court delivered opposing verdicts in the hijab controversy and urged the Chief Justice to constitute an appropriate bench to adjudicate the case that stemmed from a ban on wearing of Islamic head covering in Karnataka schools.

While Justice Hemant Gupta, since retired, had dismissed the appeals challenging the March 15 judgement of the Karnataka High Court which had refused to lift the ban, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held there will be no restriction on the wearing of hijab anywhere in the schools and colleges of the state.

Permitting a community to wear its religious symbols to schools will be an "antithesis to secularism," Justice Gupta had said, while Justice Dhulia insisted that wearing the Muslim headscarf should simply be a "matter of choice." With the apex court delivering a split verdict, the high court's judgement still holds the field. However, the split verdict held off a permanent resolution of the row over hijab as both judges suggested placing the matter before a larger bench for adjudication.

On March 15, last year, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students of the Government Pre-University Girls College in Karnataka's Udupi seeking permission to wear the hijab inside classrooms, ruling it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.