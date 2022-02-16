Hijab Row: Students Across Karnataka Colleges Continue Protests As Classes Re-open

Students were supposed to return to classes as pre-university and degree colleges in Karnataka, that were shut due to controversy over hijab, reopened today. The state’s decision to resume classes came after the High Court's issued an interim order last week restraining students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab apart from the uniform within the classroom. However, students across colleges in Karnataka continued their protest against the Hijab ban and said that they won’t attend classes without the same.

As part of the protest in Karnataka’s Bellary, several students who entered their college with Burqa and hijabs left after the college reiterated the uniform rule. According to a ground report accessed by Republic, students of Sarala Devi College here went inside with burqa and hijabs. However, they were stopped and several students refused to remove hijabs and thus left the college through the back gate after the college management asked them to follow the court order. However, a few students agreed to remove both burqa and hijab and stayed inside their classes.

Meanwhile, at Yadgiri, college students were seen leaving classrooms after they were asked to remove hijab inside classrooms. Students claimed that they will not go to attend the classes without hijabs and thus left the premises. However, the students’ parents came to the fore backing the students and joining their protest at the college. At Tumkur, students of Empress College continued their protest against the hijab ban. According to the ground report, close to 42 students were seen protesting against the college for not allowing them inside the classrooms without hijab. The students reiterated that they wouldn’t attend classes without hijabs as ordered by the court.

Developments in the Karnataka Hijab Row

The dispute came to light on December 31, last year after a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Following this, the row escalated and engulfed colleges in other areas after some students protested against the students promoting Hijab by wearing saffron shawls.

The matter had blown out of hand earlier last week when massive sloganeering among confronting saffron shawl and Hijab clad groups turned violent. In order to control the escalating situation, the state government had to announce a three-day holiday (Feb 9-11) for all schools and colleges to subside the rising tension. Later, the classes were resumed for school students up to the 10th standard from Monday onwards, however, the closure of the colleges will continue till Feb 16.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court, in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter.

