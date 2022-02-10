As the hijab controversy continues in Karnataka, Republic on Thursday was informed by the College Development Committee that from 2004 to 2021, everybody followed the college uniform rules. Speaking to Republic TV exclusively, the Vice President of the Committee said that till December 30, 2021, all students entered the classrooms in kurta, top, and dupatta, and there was no hijab.

"On December 31, suddenly 6 students wearing hijab entered the class and so the principal and other staff stopped them saying that they were violating the college uniform rules. They did not listen, so we did not allow entry," further said the Vice President of the Committee. He added," Next day the MLA, the President of the committee, convened a meeting and brought to the notice that it was an educational institution, and here religious practices cannot be promoted. Here everyone is equal. No discrimination."

Soon after Republic's super exclusive, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister CN Ashwathnarayan spoke to Republic and highlighted that the matter was not whether or not the students wore the hijab for 17 years. Minister Ashwathnarayan said, "We expect all sections of society to adhere to uniform so that secularism prevails and we can leave peacefully and in a better way."

Karnataka High Court adjourns Hijab hearing to Monday

While adjourning the matter for Monday, Karnataka High Court ordered that students should not wear any religious things, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people till the matter is resolved. The court bench that was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and included Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, said that the institutions shall start but establishing peace and tranquillity first was important.

Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing these religious things," the Karnataka HC said, adding, "We are of the view, the institutions shall start but first we want peace and tranquility of the state," the Court added.

Soon thereafter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired a high-level meeting with Education Minister BC Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and officials of both departments. After the meeting, it was announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, February 14. It is pertinent to mention here that the schools and colleges were all closed after the student protests in the Hijab controversy started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state.