Hijab Row: Zeenat Shaukat Ali Bats For 'uniform & Uniformity' In Educational Institutions

As the hijab controversy continues to make headlines, Professor of Islamic Studies Zeenat Shaukat Ali highlighted the need for uniformity in institutions, especially educational institutions. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the DG of Wisdom Foundation outlined that though Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion to all persons in India, it comes with reasonable restrictions.

"You can wear whatever you want to, you are given the right by the Constitution to wear whatever you want to, but inside institutions, you have to wear the uniform. There is a uniform set, because the institution wants to bring about uniformity. They want to bring all the students to a levelled ground, no matter rich or poor, belonging to the Hindu community or the Muslim community, or say Sikh, or Christian communities," said Ali.

The Professor of Islamic Studies added, "At this juncture, where our country is unfortunately divided on so many grounds, uniformity is a must in educational institutions."

"It is sad that students have such divisions in mind...'

During the exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Zeenat Shaukat Ali recollected the memories of her time in school. "I remember when I was in school, we all wore the same uniform, and there were no divisions. The chats were about simple things like what each one of us got for lunch- We used to share our lunches, and there were always discussions like - 'Oh, this person, has got something yummy to eat.'"

"There were also discussions on our achievements in various fields, we used to be happy if one of our classmates excelled in a particular field, irrespective of what kind of family she belonged to or what community she belonged to. We never saw things from that perspective," the Professor of Islamic Studies added.

The DG of Wisdom Foundation then highlighted how times have changed, and now students were seeing the difference at a young age and were protesting against uniforms- something meant to remove these differences.

'All institutions have a dress code, and must be adhered to...'

Agreeing with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Zeenat Shaukat Ali that every institution has a dress code. "Like in Mecca, there is a certain set way to come. When in religious institutions- temple, mosque, Gurudwara or church- there is a certain way to present yourself. Similar is the case with educational institutions, there is a set uniform, and that should be adhered to without taking any offence to the same," the Professor of Islamic Studies said.