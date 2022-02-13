Srinagar student Aroosa Parvaiz, who topped class 12 board exams in the science stream, was subject to vicious online trolling for not covering her head during an interview last week. Responding to the trolls, Parvaiz said that Hijab does not define anyone's religious identity and shouldn't be worn just for the sake of it.

Parvaiz told The New Indian, "I understand that Hijab is necessary for Muslims and I also wish to start wearing it. But it should be worn only after we deserve it. I want to wear Hijab after I start offering Namaz five times a day and follow the religion properly. I don't want to wear Hijab just for the sake of it."

Parvaiz, who hails from the Ellahibagh area of Srinagar, said that she was not bothered by negative comments, although the comments were upsetting, as she loved God more than the people who trolled her.

On Friday, she was felicitated by the district administration for bagging first rank in the science stream, scoring 499 marks out of 500 (99.80%). She was honoured with a certificate of excellence, a trophy, and a cheque of Rs 10,000 as a mark of appreciation for her success.

Class 12 topper toxically trolled for not wearing Hijab

However, on Saturday morning, Aroosa Parwaiz became a victim of toxic trolling on social media as many criticised her for not wearing hijab.

Some of the users compared her with the Karnataka school girl who was protesting against the Hijab ban and asked Aroosa to become a "role model for girls in Kashmir". One of the users shockingly commented that Aroosa would one day realise that marks are only "delusional" and religion supersedes all.

The hijab row started in December last year when a few female students wearing hijabs (headscarves) were denied entry to a government pre-university college in Udupi, Karnataka. As a counter to the girls' protest against the denial, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

Karnataka High Court on Thursday, after hearing a petition challenging the ban on hijabs in educational institutions, passed an interim order, asking students not to wear 'religious things' until the disposal of the matter. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently take up the Hijab matter, and said that it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at "appropriate time".