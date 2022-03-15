Last Updated:

Hijab Verdict: BJP Welcomes Karnataka HC's Order, Urges Students To 'focus On Studies'

Welcoming the Karnataka High Court's hijab verdict, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad, and many BJP leaders have supported the decision.

Welcoming the Karnataka High Court's verdict of upholding the hijab ban across educational institutes in the state, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi along with many BJP leaders have come forward to support the decision. This came after the Karnataka HC on Tuesday upheld the hijab ban in schools and colleges across Karnataka stating that wearing a hijab is 'not an essential religious practice'.

BJP welcomes Karnataka HC's hijab verdict

Union Minister Joshi while appealing to the people in the state as well as in the country to come forward asked all to accept the order of the Karnataka HC. Also, emphasizing maintaining peace, the Union Minister said that everyone has to maintain peace by accepting the court's order on the hijab row. Speaking to the media, Pralhad Joshi also urged the students to focus on their basic work that is to study. "The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united", he added. 

Similarly, in another reaction from BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on the hijab verdict, he welcomed the decision of the Karnataka High Court. Speaking to Republic on the sane, he lauded the Karnataka High Court's decision and said, "They have upheld the rule of law. They have further strengthened the fundamental principle of equality as such issues have hindered the education of the girls."

Apart from them, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya and state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also took to their respective social media handles and welcomed the hijab verdict. Malviya hitting out at the PFI said that such outfits pushed Muslim women behind hijab to deny them education, freedom, and force them into subservience. "A progressive nation can’t allow regressive practices, in the name of faith, to violate women’s right to live as equals", he tweeted. 

On the other hand, the Karnataka Health Minister while welcoming the decision said that the decision upholds the sanctity of uniforms and brings the focus in schools and colleges back on education.

Also, BJP's national general secretaries CT Ravi and Kailash Vijayvargiya also took to their Twitter handles. While CT Ravi stated that the decision vindicates BJP's stance that "Equality triumphs over Appeasement", Vijayvargiya tweeted in Hindi and said that "The temple of education should not be made the arena of religion."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the first to react to the court's order. Calling it a "well-balanced judgement", he requested all the students to prioritise studies and come back to school to study and attend the exams. Similarly, Education Minister BC Nagesh also urged the students to conform to school uniform rules and attend classes are there is no confusion anymore. 

First Published:
