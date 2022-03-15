Hijab Verdict: IUML Considering Being Petitioner In SC Appeal As Karnataka HC Upholds Ban

Following the Karnataka High Court's verdict on the highly-anticipated hijab verdict, wherein all batches of pleas filed by students against the state's order have been dismissed, Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) stated the political party is considering becoming a co-petitioner in a subsequent appeal before the Supreme Court. Dismissing the petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions, the Karnataka HC stated that hijab, burqa, headscarves are 'not essential religious practices' and dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to don the hijab in colleges with prescribed uniform and challenging a Government order dated February 5.

IUML General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty told reporters, "IUML is considering to be co-petitioner in Supreme Court appeal on hijab row."

"This is an unfortunate verdict. Individual rights are scuttled. This will not just be an issue of school uniform alone, it will intrude into our religious rights. Allow those who want to wear it. Keep it optional," he continued.

Upholding the hijab order for schools issued by the state govt earlier in the day, the Karnataka HC stated that hijab, burqa, headscarves are 'not essential religious practices' and dismissed all writ petitions seeking permission to don the hijab in colleges with prescribed uniform and challenging a Government order dated February 5.

IUML considering appeal against hijab ban in Supreme Court

The petitioners are likely to approach the Supreme Court. This was revealed by Anas Tanwir, who is an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court, who met some of the Muslim girl students that had challenged the HC order. Observing that they will continue their education while exercising their right to wear Hijab, he clarified, "These girls have not lost hope in Courts and Constitution".

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women is not an essential religious practise under Islam. Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to. In order to maintain law and order, Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.