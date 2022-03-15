Hijab Verdict: Muslim Clerics Oppose Karnataka HC, Say 'Quran Has Said To Wear Hijab'

Speaking on the landmark judgement passed by the Karnataka High Court terming Hijab as a 'non-essential religious practice' of Islam, Islamic cleric Mufti Mukkaram said that the court is incorrect while stating 'Quran has said to wear Hijab'. The cleric also said that the Hijab verdict needs to be looked at. In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam.

"Will have to take a look at the judgment, need to look at on what grounds was application rejected. Quran has mentioned it. PM had gone to Dubai, he has clicked photos with women, those women were in hijab. Quran is one, Quran has said to wear hijab," he added.

Meanwhile, Advocate General on Hijab Verdict- Prabhulinga Navadagi said that the court has held hijab not part of essential religious practice (ERP)

Top cleric to move Supreme Court

"Our legal experts will study the judgment. This judgment will be challenged in SC. We will get relief from SC. We think that Allah has very clearly mentioned. Muslim girls should cover the head with a hijab. This is an integral part of our religion. What the court has said is something very confusing. They have said hijab is not an integral part of Islam," added Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali.

Hijab controversy: Karnataka HC maintains 'Hijab not essential religious practice'

Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution". The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms".

Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to. The HC held that the state government has the power to issue a Government Order. Thus, it dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenged the government order of February 5.