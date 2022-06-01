Himachal Able To Do Development Work Because Of PM Modi's Help: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at the Garib Kalyan Sammelan at Ridge Maidan of Shimla on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the state in the development works.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, “Himachal Pradesh is able to do developmental work because of Prime Minister’s help. Under PM Modi's leadership, we have recovered from the COVID crisis. The double engine govt in Himachal Pradesh has tried to work for the development of the state in the last 4 years. With your blessings, we will form our government again in Himachal Pradesh."

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, our government has completed eight years in the country. I warmly welcome our PM on his visit to Devbhoomi Himachal. The relationship between PM Modi and the people of the state is very strong," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday, May 31, to interact with beneficiaries of sixteen welfare schemes and programs in the state.

He released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Jai Ram Thakur further said, “I would like to thank Prime Minister that he chose Himachal Pradesh for this event. I am happy with the way the state has received the help from Prime Minister. We were able to do the developmental work here because of PM Modi.”

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister has a close relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh. The huge crowd at Ridge Maidan in Shimla cheered and raised slogans as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP govt at the Centre.

PM Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh

While addressing the massive gathering in Himachal, which is slated to go for polls soon, PM Modi lashed out at the opposition and drew parallels between the UPA and NDA regimes. Claiming that pre-2014 newspapers were filled with news about corruption, delayed schemes, bureaucracy, dynastic politics and more, PM Modi added that now, the dialogue is around the benefits accrued from the government schemes.

Before 2014, the talk was about loot, corruption, scams, dynasty politics, bureaucracy and delayed schemes. The time has changed now. Today, the discussion is about the benefit accrued from government schemes, money directly reaching the poor which they deserve, India's startups, ease of doing business, our ability to crack down on criminals, zero-tolerance against corruption. The government before 2014 had accepted corruption as a necessary part of the system. Instead of fighting corruption, the then government capitulated before corruption." he said.

PM Modi further stressed the government's efforts to come up with permanent solutions to some of the pressing issues of the country, which were considered permanent hitherto. He further added the centre has been able to save 2.5 lakh crore people by plugging loopholes in government schemes and avoiding leakage. Taking a dig at Congress yet again, he pointed out that when opposition parties are entrenched in vote bank politics, BJP has always believed in the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.