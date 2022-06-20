In a horrifying incident, at least 11 tourists were stranded mid-air in Parwanoo Timber Trail (cable car) due to some technical glitch on Monday. In the latest update pertaining to the rescue options, all of the tourists have been one by one rescued safely from the cable car, informed a state disaster management official said on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the local police carried out the rescue operations. According to Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan that two senior citizens and four women were stuck in a cable car trolley mid-air for more than 2 hours.

One of the rescued persons told the media that all 11 tourists were from Delhi. The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Solan district said that another cable car trolly was deployed to rescue the stranded people. “The technical team of the Timber Trail operator deployed and police team monitoring the situation”, SP, Solan District added.

CM Jai Ram Thakur's Air Surveillance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur arrived on the spot and took air surveillance after receiving the news of the incident. Taking to Twitter, Himachal Pradesh CM's office stated, The rescue of tourists trapped in the Timber Trail in Parwanoo, Solan is going on. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ji surveyed the spot and gave necessary directions to the officials. Administration and rescue personnel are engaged in the rescue operation. Soon all the passengers will be safely rescued.

Jharkhand Cable Car Collision

On April 11, 10 tourists were injured, including two seriously, after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, officials said. After the rescue operation, 3 people lost their lives, and over 50 survived.

After the incident, a four-member high-level panel was constituted for the enquiry that will be headed by the principal secretary of the finance department, Ajay Kumar Singh, tourism secretary Amitabh Kaushal, a representative nominated by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, and another from the Indian Institute of Technology (ISM), Dhanbad. The committee has been asked to submit the report of the investigation within two months. The Jharkhand Tourism Department issued a notification informing about the inquiry into the April 10 incident, where 3 people lost their lives and over 50 were rescued.

The tourism department further informed that the committee is allowed to board experts from any institution in the country to help in the probe. The tourism department to date has maintained that there were ‘unknown reasons’ behind the collapse of the regular functioning of the trolleys which led to the collision.

This comes after the Jharkhand High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The matter will be taken up for a hearing on April 26. However, before that, the Hemant Soren government has been asked to submit an affidavit with a full inquiry report.

