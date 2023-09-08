Himachal: Bus Turns Turtle In Shimla Leaving 10 Passengers Injured

As many as 10 passengers sustained injuries when a bus rammed into a tree and overturned in Theog subdivision of Shimla district on Friday (September 8), police said.

The bus was on its way to Tharoch from Shimla when the accident took place. The injured passengers have been rushed to the hospital and are being provided with medical assistance.

Police said the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into a tree.

(This is breaking news and further information is awaited)