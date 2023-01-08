Himachal Cabinet Expands; 7 New Ministers Inducted Including Ex-CM Virbhadra Singh's Son

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Sunday with seven more ministers joining the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu camp, after a month of assuming the post of Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by the Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and it was held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla.

Former Congress Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son, Vikramaditya Singh is also a part of the cabinet.

The MLAs inducted in Himachal Cabinet

The 7 MLAs, including Vikramaditya Singh, who took oath as cabinet ministers were Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present in the swearing-in ceremony.

The Himachal Chief Minister on Saturday said that a list was forwarded to the party's high command and that the state government would establish the Old Pension Scheme in the state after the first cabinet meeting.

Before winning the Himachal Pradesh elections, Congress gave a word to voters for implementation of the Old Pension Scheme if they won.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhu came to Shimla from Delhi after meeting the party's top body.

Six chief parliamentary secretaries take oath

Notably, before the Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Sukhu made six chief parliamentary secretaries administer the oath -Sunder Singh Thakur from Kullu, Mohan Lal Brakta from Rohru in Shimla, Ram Kumar Chaudhary from Doon in Solan district, Ashish Butail from Palampur in Kangra, Kishori Lal from Baijnath in Kangra and Sanjay Awasthi from Arki in Solan.