Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Promises To Hold Meeting To Resolve Genuine Issues Of Employees

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur on Wednesday asserted that his government is committed towards the welfare of the employees of the State, and all their genuine demands were being redressed from time to time. While addressing the delegation of Himachal Pradesh NGO Federation, the Chief Minister said that the employees were the backbone of any government and played a vital role in the effective implementation of the policies and programs of the State Government.

"Employees are pillars of the Government on whose shoulders the responsibility to implement the Government policies lies", he added.

The Chief Minister assured that the State Government would soon hold a meeting with the employees so that they get an opportunity to take up their issues. He also assured the Federation that the endeavour of the State Government would be to amicably resolve all the genuine issues of the employees.

Having given the assurance, he also urged the employees to work with greater dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh a model State in the country. He assured the members of the federation that their interests would be safeguarded at all costs as they were part and parcel of the government.

Employees of the state played a huge role in COVID management

The statement of Jairam Thakur comes at a time Himachal Pradesh is recovering from the deadly second wave of COVID-19 Now, that the cases have started decreasing, with just 67 new cases reported on Wednesday, the state has slowly been going back to normal. Looking back, Thakur said that the employees of the State played a vital role during the second wave of COVID-19 in the State. He added that the State Government also ensured that the employees get all their dues from time to time, despite the COVID-19 situation.