Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Announces 5% Dearness Allowance (DA) For Pensioners, Employees

In a major development that took place in Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister of the state Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday announced 5% dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners. He was presiding over the 50th Statehood Day function at Jhandutta. During his address, he announced that the enhanced DA would be given from July 1 and cost over Rs 250 crore to the state exchequer.

Other announcements made by the CM

Talking about the commencement of other development projects, he announced the opening of a Public Works Department division at Jhandutta. Additionally, he declared a grant of three crore rupees for building a Saheed Ashwini Kumar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Jhandutta. Talking about the 50th year of attaining statehood, he further added that the government will organise 51 programs throughout the year across Himachal to trace its development journey.

Read: CM Jairam Thakur proud as his Himachal Pradesh govt completes two years

CM narrates state’s development journey

Narrating the developments that Himachal Pradesh has witnessed in 49 years, the Chief Minister said that network of roads and number of panchayats have increased in the state. Thakur said, the length of roads was mere 7,740 km and the literacy rate was 31.3%. Today, the state has a network of 37,207 km roads with 3,128 panchayats out of 3,226 connected with them.

Read: Marginalised opposition trying to foment unrest over CAA: HP CM Jairam Thakur

The chief minister added that the state government completed two years in the office on December 27, 2019. CM Jairam Thakur said that significant efforts have been made to provide benefits of developmental schemes to all areas and sections by launching new welfare and development-oriented schemes. He said that the social security scheme’s age limit was reduced to 70 years from 80 years after the government came to power.

Read: Rajiv Bindal takes over as Himachal Pradesh BJP President, CM Jairam Thakur congratulates

He added that 1.30 lakh senior citizens were benefited by the scheme. At present, the state has 2,63,798 senior citizens. These senior citizens have been receiving social security pension of Rs 1,500 per month.

Read: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur orders inquiry after building collapses in Solan district, says 'it was not built as per specifications'