Himachal CM Jairam Thakur Concedes, 'We Appear Set To Become Part Of The Opposition'

With Congress registering victory in 26 seats and is leading in 13 in Himachal Pradesh, as per the Election Commission, Himachal outgoing Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conceded defeat, and stated 'we appear set to become part of the opposition'. Notably, he won in the Seraj seat with over 20,400 votes.

He said, "I respect people's mandate and I want to thank PM and other central leadership during last 5 yrs. We will stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We'll analyse our shortcoming and improve during the next term."

Meawhile, Congress in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla lauded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other senior leaders for the leads in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to media persons, Congress in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla said, "We will emerge victorious in Himachal Pradesh as our (Congress) party has worked hard in the state. We will ensure to fulfill the '10 guarantees' we announced in Himachal. We will work for the development of the state in every manner possible." Rajiv Shukla further asserted that if Congress wins in Himachal Pradesh, "we will do everything in the people's interest as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra worked hard, and campaigned extensively".

Congress inches closer to victory in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress registered victory in Jubbal-Kotkhai, Kinnaur, Chamba & Shimla seats, and is leading in 36 seats. BJP has won Mandi, Nurpur, Pachad, Paonta Sahib & Sundernagar amid the ongoing counting of the votes in the state. Congress party workers celebrated at the Delhi office of the party after the grand old party crosses the majority mark of 35 seats in Himachal Pradesh.