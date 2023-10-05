Himachal CM Sukhu Announces Rs 2 Lakh Incentive To Parents Of Single Girl Child

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said parents of single girl child will be given an incentive of Rs 2 lakh as part of the government's efforts to remove the evil practice of female foeticide in the state.

Sukhu said that earlier an incentive of Rs 35,000 was given for to parents of single girl child, which would now be increased to Rs 2 lakh.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a two-day capacity building workshop on Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994, organised by the Directorate of Health Safety and Regulation here.

He said that Rs 2 lakh would henceforth be given to the parents who adopt family planning after birth of one girl child and Rs one lakh to those who decide not to have another child after two girls.

The chief minister said as per Sample Registration System data 2018-20, the sex ratio in Himachal Pradesh is 950, which is the third best in the country. He added that his government is also considering giving incentives to girls marrying after the age of 21 years.

Sukhu further said the government is working with full dedication to improve the health sector in the state.

The government has linked the Aadhaar data of around 40 lakh people of the state with the health card, he added.