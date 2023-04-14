Himachal CM Sukhu Pays Floral Tribute To Babasaheb Ambedkar On His Birth Anniversary

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday placed floral tributes at the statue of social reformer, economist and jurist Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Ambedkar Chowk here.

Sukhu said Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian Constitution and contributed to promoting social harmony and equality.

He saw education as a potent tool that could equally empower every citizen to build an egalitarian society and worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of society and the poor, he added.

आज भारत रत्न डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर की जयंती पर अंबेडकर चौक, शिमला में उनकी प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। डॉ. अंबेडकर का वंचित समुदायों को समाज की मुख्‍य धारा में लाने का मूलमंत्र हमेशा प्रासंगिक रहेगा। cont... pic.twitter.com/fE8fjyhS5a — CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) April 14, 2023

Sukhu also urged people to take inspiration from Ambedkar's values and ideals.

During the occasion, he released the calendar of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Welfare Society.

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms.