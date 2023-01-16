Himachal CM Urges Union Government To Enhance Disaster Fund For State

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the Centre to raise the disaster relief fund for the state saying that his state is more prone to natural disasters due to topographical and climatic conditions. Sukhu was speaking at the installation of two Doppler Weather Radars. The radars will help forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and hail storm within a distance of 100 kilometres.

Radars will forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms

The Himachal CM said, "These radars will be able to forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms within a 100-kilometre radius in all directions, especially for short-range forecasting. These radars will be helpful to improve area-specific forecasts and warnings for the state.They will also enhance weather monitoring capabilities and generate accurate data that will the administration in making pre-arrangements to reduce damages caused due to weather-borne disasters."

The Doppler Weather Radars were virtually inaugurated on Sunday by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Sukhu said, "One Doppler Weather Radar has already been installed at Kufri in Shimla district on January 15, 2021, and with the commissioning of these additional two radars, about 70 per cent of the area of the state will be covered for the weather forecast. Still, about 30 per cent of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts will not be covered under these Radars."

The Himachal Chief Minister urged Union Minister Singh to give an additional Radar for these particular districts so as to cover the tribal area well.

Sukhu said, "Cloud bursts have caused heavy damages in Kinnaur district in recent years, thus it was vital that a proper weather forecast mechanism be evolved to take preventive measures in advance. These incidents of cloud bursts have caused heavy damage to the area, particularly the power projects."