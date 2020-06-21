Galwan Valley Clash: Himachal CM Visits Village Of Martyred Jawan, Announces Ex-gratia

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday visited Karohta in the Bhoranj area of Hamirpur district to meet the family of martyred Sepoy Ankush Thakur (21) of 3rd Punjab Regiment, who was martyred during the face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15. The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences to Anil Kumar the father of Ankush Thakur.

As per an official release, CM Jai Ram Thakur announced Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the family and assured that the government is with them in this hour of distress. He said the sacrifice of our Jawan will not be vain and the nation will give a befitting reply to the malicious acts of the enemy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India lost its 20 Jawans including Commanding Officer after a violent face-off took place on June 15, when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered at least 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and at Army-level .

China claims 'Galwan Valley ours'

The Chinese Embassy had issued a statement claiming sovereignty over the valley and China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also claimed that Indian soldiers have 'unilaterally' built roads, bridges and other facilities at the Galwan Valley. Moreover, the statement added that Galwan Valley is on the 'Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)' in the west section of the China-India boundary. After talks via military and diplomatic channels, the statement claimed, that India agreed to withdraw personnel who crossed LAC & demolish the facilities.

‘China’s Galwan Valley claims exaggerated’

Dashing China's 'exaggerated claims' on Galwan Area, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava issued a statement stating that India's position on the Galwan valley was 'historically clear'. Rejecting China's claims over the entire Galwan Valley, he said that they were 'untenable' and varied from China's own position in the past. Both countries' relations are strained among the recent violent clashes at LAC in Galwan area.

He added that Indian troops adhered to its patrolling policy and have never crossed the LAC. Moreover, any infrastructure which has been built along the LAC by India has been on its own side, he added. Accusing China's hindrance to India's patrolling pattern since May, MEA said that it had resulted in a face-off that was addressed by ground commanders via diplomatic and military channels.

(With inputs from ANI)