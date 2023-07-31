Himachal Floods Aftermath: Kullu Schools To Remain Shut Till Aug 5

Taking note of damaged roads and school buildings, the district administration in Kullu has announced to close the schools till August 5. "The decision has been taken for the safety of the school students as the roads have been washed away and students reach school after crossing the rivulets. Local administration has decided to close all government and private schools till 5 Aug and further calls will be taken after witnessing the situation," DC Kullu Ashutosh Garg said.

"Recent heavy and incessant rainfall and resultant flooding incidents have severely affected the infrastructure resulting in damage to various government and private buildings, link roads, footbridges, and disruption of electricity supply. Certain school buildings have also been severely damaged due to floods making them unsafe for housing students for now and alternate arrangements for the same are being put in place," he added.

Kullu is the worst affected area due to flash floods. Despite carrying out restoration work on a war footing, 89 link roads and 73 distribution transformers are yet to be restored. Several footbridges have either been washed away or severely damaged and repair and reconstruction work is going on at these places.

A Bhuntar resident, Vijay Nagar, said, "Road connectivity has not been restored completely. It is better for the children to be at home instead of going to school. Even school buildings are not safe for the students after the heavy downpour in the area. The DC has announced the closure of schools till 5 August and we think the decision is for the safety of our children."

State loss reaches Rs 8000 crore

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu recently held a meeting with the cabinet and officers to assess the damage to the state due to floods. The assessment revealed that the damage climbs to 8000 crore across the state. Several water schemes washed away, electricity units damaged and washed, and national, state, and link roads have been washed with floods. The state government is all set the share the figure of loss of state with the union government to seek financial assistance from the Centre government.