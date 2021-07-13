Himachal Floods: Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway Blocked; 2 Dead & 10 Missing In Flash Floods

After a massive landslide caused heavy rainfall in the Dabrani region, the Uttarkashi-Gangotri highway has been blocked. According to the district administration officials, the border road organization (BRO) was seen trying to clear the highway. Not only this, due to the increase in the water level of Dharasu Gad, there is damage in the high altitude village. The heavy rainfall and flood have damaged the irrigated fields, channels and roads in the high altitude village as well.

Himachal Floods: Rescue operations underway

As parts of Himachal Pradesh continue to receive heavy rainfall, triggering devastating flash floods, rescue operations are currently underway in Boh valley of Kangra district. Authorities along with locals were seen clearing the roads and helping in rescue and relief operations at the valley. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force have been sent to the state for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs assured all help from the Centre and is continuously monitoring the situation.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Revenue Department, over 100 people, including 80 students and a few families, have been rescued from the popular Triund trekking route. 4 have also been rescued from flood-hit Boh village. The SDMC has further reported that about 11 houses and several vehicles have been damaged. Electricity supply has been hampered at various locations and nearly 60 roads have been closed in different parts.

Himachal CM thanks PM Modi & Union HM Amit Shah for extending help

Earlier during the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur thanked Union Home Minister AMit Shah for sending NDRF teams to carry out relief operations in the state after Dharamshala was hit by a cloud burst, which resulted in flash floods in several districts.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister, responding to the Home Minister's tweet, wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of the people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work and dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation.”

प्रदेश में प्राकृतिक आपदा से निपटने एवं राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें भेजने हेतु केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी का प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से हार्दिक आभार।



हमारी सरकार भी इस स्थिति से निपटने हेतु हरसंभव कार्य कर रही है। https://t.co/PeHnzFVVXS — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 12, 2021

Earlier, Amit Shah had informed that the Home Ministry was continuously monitoring the situation in Himachal Pradesh and NDRF teams were soon to reach the state to carry out relief operations.

हिमाचल प्रदेश में तेज बारिश से आयी प्राकृतिक आपदा के संबंध में मैंने मुख्यमंत्री श्री @jairamthakurbjp जी से बात की है। राहत कार्यों के लिए NDRF की टीमें शीघ्र वहाँ पहुँच रही हैं। गृह मंत्रालय स्थिति को निरंतर मॉनिटर कर रहा है। केंद्र की ओर से हिमाचल को हर संभव मदद दी जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 12, 2021

The Himachal Pradesh CM also thanked Prime Minister Modi for showing his support to the people of the state in difficult times. In another tweet, he wrote, “Gratitude on behalf of all people of the state for cooperation being provided by PM to Himachal Pradesh in this difficult moment. It's a matter of relief for people of the state to get the support of PM in natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal,” he wrote thanking PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concerns over heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister prayed for the safety of people living in areas affected by heavy rains and flash floods. “The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas.”

The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

