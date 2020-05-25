Himachal Pradesh Govt Allows All District Magistrates To Extend Curfew Till June 30

In a massive development, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday, has authorised all its district magistrates to extend curfew up to June 30 if required, as per PTI. This move comes after district authorities extended lockdown in Hamirpur and Solan. The state currently has 214 cases with 5 fatalities.

Coronavirus lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal's Hamirpur, Solan

Himachal allows curfew extension

Himachal Pradesh govt authorises all district magistrates to extend curfew up to June 30 if required: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2020

Hamirpur, Solan lockdown extended

Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh will continue with the coronavirus lockdown for a month after the current nationwide phase ends on May 31. The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders Monday extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30. The two orders did not specifically mention the lockdown itself, but its extension is implied.

As in the rest of the state, the two districts allow several hours of relaxation in the curfew and the lockdown every day. Essential services remain open during the curfew hours as well. Hamirpur has reported the highest 63 virus cases while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now.

According to officials, Hamirpur has witnessed a spurt in cases after people in large numbers returned to the state from parts of the country recently. The district now has 57 of 142 active cases in the state. Over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said.

India under lockdown

On May 17, the Centre announced the extension of India's nationwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown till May 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown, allowing the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Since then, several states have released their own state guidelines - most easing the lockdown. Currently, India has 1,38,846 cases, with 57,721 recoveries and 4021 deaths.

