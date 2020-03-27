COVID-19 Crisis: Himachal Govt Cuts Curfew Relaxation From Six To Three Hours

Amid the 21-day nationwide curfew, the Himachal government, on Friday, brought down the curfew relaxation from six hours per day to three hours, the State Public Relations Department quoted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state of Himachal Pradesh has so far reported three positive cases of COVID-19 and one death has been reported due to the deadly virus

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, over 724 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) and at least 19 deaths have been reported to date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and a complete nationwide lockdown till April 14 has been imposed.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Meanwhile, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

