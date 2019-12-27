Himachal Govt Has Done Nothing But Celebrate For Two Yrs: Cong Leader Agnihotri

Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri slammed the Himachal Pradesh government by saying the government has done nothing but celebrate in the past two years. He mocked the government's slogan of "Seva aur Susashan" (service and good governance) claiming it rather be "Jashn, Masti aur Kusashan" (celebration, fun and bad governance).

Agnihotri criticised the government for holding the Ridge Maidan in Shimla while the tourist season is going on. He slammed the government by saying that it has become an event management company.