Himachal Govt Orders Districts to Enforce COVID Norms Strictly As Tourists Throng State

Himachal Pradesh government asked all districts to strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, putting all service providers and stakeholders at ease.

Srishti Goel
Himachal Pradesh

Picture Credit:  ANI/PTI


Anil Kumar Khachi, the Chief Secretary to the Himachal Pradesh Government, said on Tuesday, July 6, that all districts have been urged to strictly implement COVID-19 acceptable behaviour, putting all service providers and stakeholders at ease. After photographs of congested hill stations surfaced on social media, the Centre wrote to the state government alleging violations of COVID-19 guidelines.

Anil Kumar Khachi, Chief Secretary to Government of Himachal Pradesh, noted, "We have already unilaterally advised all District Collectors to enforce the COVID appropriate behaviour & guidelines strictly, taking all service providers and stakeholders into confidence."

The Health Ministry noted that excessive violations of COVID-19 proper behaviour can undermine the improvements made so far, referring to the large footfall of people in hill stations. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said, "People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with."

Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh

Tourists thronged the streets of Manali and Dharmashala recently, unconcerned, unbothered, and possibly naive to the raging COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, just as the Himachal Pradesh government lifted COVID-19 limits. As word of overcrowding in hotels spread, an image of a massive crowd, supposedly symbolising the wrath to come, went viral.

Reffering to the increasing footfall in the state, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur said, "We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the State. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing & wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly."

The government's decision to lift COVID-19 limits on June 14 can be accounted for the massive influx of tourists into Himachal Pradesh. An RT-PCR test report is no longer necessary to enter the state, according to COVID standards. Intra-state travel is permitted, but only to a capacity of 50%. In the state, COVID-19 acceptable behaviour is expected. However, in the viral image, people are seen breaking social distancing norms and some are even seen without masks.

