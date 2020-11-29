Himachal Govt Orders Staff To Work From Home On Saturdays To Break COVID-19 Chain

The Himachal Pradesh government has asked all staff members to work from home on Saturdays starting from December 1, aiming to block the spread of COVID-19. The government staff has been informed that from December 1 onwards they will have to work from their offices for five days and from home on Saturdays, which will last for at least a month until December 31. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Takur has asked district administration officials to implement the decision and has also issued an order regarding the same.

The decision was taken after the chief minister held a review meeting with district administration officials, deputy commissioner of police, and superintendents of government hospitals in the state. It was decided that a new work schedule will be followed across government departments for at least a month to see if it impacts the COVID-19 chain. The decision will be applicable to all government servants, including those on a contractual or daily-wage basis. The government has also decided that all political functions in the state will be held virtually and has limited the number of people for social gatherings to 50.

India's COVID-19 situation

India is the second-worst affected country in the world after the United States, reporting an average of more than 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the past several months. At its peak in September, India recorded more than 97,000 new cases in just one day. India has so far registered over 9.3 million cases and more than 1,36,000 deaths. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 1.8 million cases and 48,000 deaths, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. Himachal Pradesh has recorded over 38,000 cases and 602 deaths to date.

India is currently developing a plan to efficiently distribute the COVID-19 vaccine once available. The central government has asked states to prepare cold storage facilities and identify the first group of people who will be prioritised when a vaccine is available. Frontline workers, including medical professionals and police, are expected to get the vaccine first as soon as it is available. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited three medical facilities in Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad to take an update on COVID-19 vaccine development being carried out at these centres.

(Inputs and Image: ANI)