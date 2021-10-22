Himachal Govt Plans To Revive Tourism Sector Impacted By COVID-19 Ahead Of Festive Season

The state administration of Himachal Pradesh is hoping to recover the tourism business that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as tourists flock to the state ahead of the Christmas season. Amit Kashyap, Director of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), told ANI that the COVID-19 outbreak caused several employees in the tourism industry to lose their jobs. According to him, the region's tourism inflow has begun to increase. As a result, the tourism department is preparing for a resurgence in business.

As per him, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is offering unique packages to help enhance tourism in the state. He stated that they receive 1.75 crore tourists annually, but that due to the COVID pandemic, tourist arrivals were curtailed, and that just 32 lakh tourists visited in 2020. According to data available through the end of September, the number of tourists is expected to reach 35 lakh this year.

Himachal Pradesh tourism amid COVID-19

The tourist inflow to the hills is on the upswing, according to Mohammad Zafar, a tourist on Shimla's mall road, since many people come here to unwind in the heart of nature, especially now that the COVID-19 limits have been removed. "Himachal Pradesh is a beautiful place to visit in India. We are also adhering to COVID protocols," said a tourist from Uttar Pradesh. Abrahim Zafar, another tourist from Aligarh, said that the pandemic period has been stressful for students. "I am a ninth class student and my examinations recently got over. I am feeling recuperated here. I would recommend everyone to visit here," he stated.

Tourist capacity on Kalka-Shimla passenger train at 100% during the festive season

The tourist footfall on the Kalka-Shimla passenger train has grown to 100% during the festive season, which was previously quite low due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Amar Singh Thakur, chief commercial inspector of the Kalka-Shimla railway, stated that trains were fully stopped owing to COVID-19 during the year 2020, from March to June. After the first wave of COVID-19, tourists gradually began to arrive after June 2020. Last year, four of the six trains were reintroduced into service. All trains are now operational and operating at full capacity, he added. He stated that the Indian railway segment between Kalka and Shimla attracts people from all over the world. In 2008, the Kalka-Shimla railway line was designated as the mountain railways of the India World Heritage Site.

