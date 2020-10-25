Himachal Govt Taking All Necessary Steps To Counter Impact Of COVID-19: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday assured that his government in the state is taking steps to counter the impact of Coronavirus pandemic. The Himachal Pradesh CM said that the first and foremost task of the government was to check the spread of the virus. Thakur said he has held 34 video conferences with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the state to monitor the situation of COVID-19 in the state, whereas 14 video conferences were also held with the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions to ensure the participation of people in effectively combating the crisis.

Development during COVID-19

He also apprised that the state government was in constant touch with the Centre to seek all possible assistance from the Centre during the pandemic. As many as eleven video conferences were held with the Prime Minister and other Central leaders, he said.

Also, to ensure that the speedy development doesn't get affected due to the pandemic, twenty-one online programmes were held during the last about seven months, in which foundation stones and inaugurations of developmental projects worth crores of Rupees were performed online, the CM said.

"COVID-19 was not only a global pandemic and public health crisis, it has also severely affected the global economy and financial markets. He said that significant reductions in income, rise in unemployment, and disruptions in manufacturing industries were among the consequences of the disease," Thakur said in a press note.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 20,213 COVID-19 infections, of which 2,605 cases are active while 17,318 cases have recovered/discharged and 290 have succumbed to the virus in the state. Overall India has posed a better fight against the pandemic even after having the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections. The country has achieved a recovery rate of 90% while the fatality rate is a minuscule 1.51%. India has also conducted more than 10.25 crore COVID-19 tests with over 10 lakh tests being conducted daily on an average.

(With inputs and image from ANI)

