Himachal Govt To Spend Rs 4,000 Crore On Green Tourism, Says CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh government will spend Rs 4,000 crore to promote green tourism, which will boost the influx of tourists in the state.

Sukhu presided over a meeting late on Wednesday to review the developmental projects in the state carried out with the help of Asian Development Bank (ADB), a government statement issued on Thursday said.

The Chief Minister said all existing buildings of the tourism department should be effectively utilised, the statement said.

Recognising the significance of the tourism sector as a major source of employment and revenue generation in the state, the Chief Minister stressed the need for early completion of projects funded by the ADB so that benefits could be well reaped in time, it said.

He also called for the revival or transfer of older projects that were abandoned previously to relevant departments.

Sukhu said that the state government has allocated Rs. 70 crore for starting adventure tourism at Pong Dam in Kangra district, which will provide employment and self-employment opportunities to locals.

The state government is trying to build Kangra district as 'Tourism Capital' with a series of measures, he added.

The CM said apart from construction activities, adequate arrangement for water and electricity should also be made to prevent delays in initiating the projects.