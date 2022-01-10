Himachal Health Workers Brave Winter, Harsh Terrain To Ensure Vaccine Drive Reaches Kids

Himachal Pradesh, the state that achieved a landmark in its vaccination campaign by inoculating 100 percent with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, has recently been targeting the eligible teenagers in the 15-18 age group to get the first jab. On Sunday, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted the inspiring visuals of the state’s vaccination campaign, wherein the healthcare workers battled extremely cold temperatures and were seen walking through the snow-capped peaks in order to administer the vaccine among those that have birthed in the year 2007 or before. The state started vaccinating kids as the B.1.1.529 Omicron variant’s wave started to peak across many Indian states.

Lauding the healthcare workers’ efforts, Dr Mandaviya wrote on his official Twitter handle: “Our Health Army goes to Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh to vaccinate children in the age group of 15-18 years.” He further motivated the health care staff in the Hindi language, saying, “thousands of these steps will never stop now, everyone takes a break only after reaching the floors [where they can get to the households to vaccinate kids.]

Despite the harsh and tough weather conditions and heavy snowfall, Himachal Pradesh has been rigorously carrying out its vaccination drive. The dedication of the healthcare staff members who were seen making way through the arid and cold conditions in their warm attires carrying the vaccination kits was widely lauded, as well as Prime Minister Modi’s #Indiafightscorona campaign.

“Braving the odds, their determination reflects the country's zeal to combat the pandemic,” tweeted the government’s official news channel Press Information Bureau. The state of Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing heavy snowfall and several roads have been temporarily closed for the commute. The staff had to walk during these challenging conditions setting an example with their determination of vaccinating the kids and fighting the novel pandemic. As many as 400 roads are non-commutable due to heavy snow including roads in the Kinnaur district, and several in the Shimla district such as Narkanda, Jubbal, Kharapathar, Rohru, and Chopal according to reports.

