Himachal Imposes New COVID Curbs; Social Gatherings Banned, Govt Offices Shut On Weekends

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed more restrictions. As per the new order, which will be effective from 6 am on Monday, January 10 till 6 am on January 24, all government offices will remain shut on weekends and work on weekdays with 50% staff presence.

"All social and religious gatherings shall be completely banned in the state. Other gatherings/congregations like academic/sports/entertainment. cultural/political are permitted up to 50% of the capacity, subject to a maximum of 100 persons in indoor built-up/covered areas (whichever is low) and in open spaces/outdoor areas permitted up to 50% of the capacity, subject to 300 persons (whichever is low)," the order said.

The District Magistrates are allowed to decide the timing of shops and markets after taking note of the COVID-19 situation and specific requirements of their districts. "Along with religious places/places of worship there will be a total ban on langar/community kitchens/dhaams in all places in the state," the order said.

Himachal CM instruct authorities to enhance testing, monitoring of clusters amid COVID surge

On Saturday, January 8, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur instructed authorities to increase novel Coronavirus testing and effective monitoring of clusters in the state. The CM was presiding over a video conference meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police (SP) and Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from Shimla to review the situation of the COVID pandemic in the state.

Thakur said, "Medical experts are expecting a sharp surge in the number of cases in the next few days and weeks, thus special precautions must be adopted. The mechanism of home isolation must be made more effective and revised home isolation guidelines must be implemented."

He added that thermometers and pulse oximeters must be provided to ASHA workers and other healthcare workers so that the COVID019 patients under home isolations must be monitored regularly.

In case of any complications, Thakur said, the patients must immediately move to health institutions. "Effective mechanism of transportation of patients must be evolved so that the patients do not face any inconvenience," he added.

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 728 new COVID-19 cases, including 219 cases in Kangra and 116 cases in Solan.

Image: ANI/PTI